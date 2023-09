From Drifting onto the scene..

To WrestleMania with John Cena & The Undertaker..

To Millions around the world for years Walking With Elias..

A #1 ITunes Album

& To being my own younger brother (ZEKE)

while traveling the world..

It’s been a blast.

God is Good!

— Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) September 21, 2023