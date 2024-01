Our Korean bestselling series is back! We have a brand new cleansing oil that just arrived today as well, and we can’t wait for you all to try 😆 💓 Available at: www.skincupid.co.uk 🤍 GOODAL Green Tangerine Vita C Dark Spot Care Serum (40ml) With 70% Green Tangerine Extract, this serum helps to brighten the complexion and easily fade dark spots. Formulated with Niacinamide and Vitamin C, it effectively targets pigmentation, revitalises dull skin, and evens out the skin tone. It also provides long-lasting hydration to the skin, leaving it glowing! Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin. Goodal sources Green Tangerine from Jeju Island, where it only grows for 4 weeks in a whole year. Fun Fact: Green Tangerine contains 10 times more Vitamin C than regular tangerines. 🤍 MA:NYO Pure Cleansing Oil (200ml) An award-winning cleansing oil that is formulated with 99% naturally-derived nourishing oils to remove impurities, melt blackheads, and unclog the pores for a clear complexion. It balances the skin’s pH and delivers ample moisture with a mix of 14 essential oils, whilst removing excess oils and sebum. Packed with antioxidants and soothing oils, this cleansing oil has anti-ageing and calming properties to revitalise the skin and leave it smooth and clear. This cleansing oil is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It is also fragrance-free and mineral oil-free. #koreanskincare #kbeauty #kbeautyshop #koreanskincarestore #viralkbeauty #kbeautyskincare #manyo #manyofactory #goodal

