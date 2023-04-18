La short lista dada a conocer por The Booker Prizes exhibe a los siete finalistas del International Booker Prize; la mexicana Guadalupe Nettel figura en la lista.

La escritora mexicana, Guadalupe Nettel ha sido reconocida como una finalista del certamen International Booker Prize, en la que expone su novela “La hija única”, con la espera llevarse el galardón el próximo 23 de mayo.

La obra de “La hija única” fue publicada en español, por la editorial Anagrama, en el año 2020, para después ser adaptada al inglés por Fritzcarraldo Editions, ocupando el título de “Still Born”.

La lista de finales incluye a: Maryse Condé, con “The Gospel According to the New World”, GauZ’, con “Standing Heavy”, Eva Baltasar, con “Boulder”, Cheon Myeong-kwan, con “Whale” y Georgi Gospodinov, con “Time Shelter”.

Presenting the #InternationalBooker2023 shortlist: six "subversive and sensual" stories from across the world.

Congratulations to all the authors and translators! 🎉

Find out more about the books: https://t.co/U4KH7EkhZj pic.twitter.com/DWoIrK0rfG

