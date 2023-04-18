Guadalupe Nettel
Foto: AFP | La obra de “La hija única” fue publicada en español, por la editorial Anagrama, en el año 2020.  

La short lista dada a conocer por The Booker Prizes exhibe a los siete finalistas del International Booker Prize; la mexicana Guadalupe Nettel figura en la lista.

La escritora mexicana, Guadalupe Nettel ha sido reconocida como una finalista del certamen International Booker Prize, en la que expone su novela “La hija única”, con la espera llevarse el galardón el próximo 23 de mayo.

Te podría interesar: ¡Sorpresa! Guillermo del Toro aparecerá en la serie ‘Barry’ de HBO Max

La obra de “La hija única” fue publicada en español, por la editorial Anagrama, en el año 2020, para después ser adaptada al inglés por Fritzcarraldo Editions, ocupando el título de “Still Born”.

La lista de finales incluye a: Maryse Condé, con “The Gospel According to the New World”, GauZ’, con “Standing Heavy”, Eva Baltasar, con “Boulder”, Cheon Myeong-kwan, con “Whale” y Georgi Gospodinov, con “Time Shelter”.

 

HM