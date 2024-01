🚨#Breaking: Explosive attack in Rochester, New York thwarted as car with explosives intended for a rock concert crashes into an Uber. Fatal fire results in three casualties, including assailant Michael Avery. Suicide note exposes plot to target concert attendees.

#NewYork pic.twitter.com/Q1bCj6pVAE

— World News Global (@WorldNewsGb) January 2, 2024