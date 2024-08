Lazar Dukic gasped for air and appeared to drown before the finish line. It’s messed up that Crossfit Games didn’t have lifeguards on jet skis. A spectator jumped in to help but was turned away by a lifeguard on a paddle board. Heartbroken. @CrossFitGames #crossfitgames pic.twitter.com/GPIAGJ9cwD

— R0WLLER (@R0WLLER) August 8, 2024