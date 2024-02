Radar Loop (valid at 508 AM):

Moderate rain continues to stream across LA county and eastern Ventura county. Rain rates 0.10-0.25 inches per hour.

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS and FLOOD ADVISORIES remain in effect for parts for LA/Ventura counties. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/QwFbdWcsNE

— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 5, 2024