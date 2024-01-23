Los nominados a la entrega número 96 de los Premios Oscar.
Entregados ya los Golden Globes, los Governor Awards y los Emmy durante los primeros días de este 2024, ha arribado uno de los momentos más esperados de la temporada de premios: el anuncio de la lista completa de los nominados a los Oscar 2024. La expectativa alrededor de estos galardones se debe, en parte, a lo que significan para la industria cinematográfica y el debido prestigio que traen consigo.

En punto de las 7.30, hora Centro de la Ciudad de México, y las 8.30 en la zona Este de los Estados Unidos, comenzó el evento donde se anunciaron las y los nominados en todas y cada una de las categorías. Tal ceremonia fue conducida por la actriz Zazie Beetz y el actor Jack Quaid.

Aquí la lista completa de los nominados:

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Película

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Película Internacional

  • Io Capitano (Italia)
  • Perfect Days (Japón)
  • La Sociedad de la Nieve (España)
  • La Sala de Profesores (Alemania)
  • The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Película Animada

  • El Niño y la Garza
  • Elementos
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Director

  • Jonathan Glazer por The Zone of Interest
  • Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer
  • Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Justine Triet por Anatomy of a Fall

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Fotografía

  • El Conde por Edward Lachman
  • Killers of the Flower Moon por Rodrigo Prieto
  • Maestro por Matthew Libatique
  • Oppenheimer por Hoyte van Hoytema
  • Poor Things por Robbie Ryan

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Guion Original

  • Arthur Harari y Justine Triet por Anatomy of a Fall
  • David Hemingson por The Holdovers
  • Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer por Maestro
  • Samy Burch y Alex Mechanik por May December
  • Celine Song por Past Lives

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • Cord Jefferson por American Fiction
  • Noah Baumbach y Greta Gerwig por Barbie
  • Christopher Nolan  por Oppenheimer
  • Tony McNamara por Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer por The Zone of Interest

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Corto Live Action

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Corto Animado

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Corto Documental

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Documental

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Actor

  • Bradley Cooper en Maestro
  • Paul Giamatti en The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphyen en Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright en American Fiction

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Actriz

  • Annet Bening en Nyad
  • Lyly Gladstone en Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller en Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan en Maestro
  • Emma Stone en Poor Things

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
  • Robert D. Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
  • Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
  • Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
  • Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Emily Blunt por Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks por The Purple Color
  • America Ferrera por Barbie
  • Jodie Foster por Nyad

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Banda Sonora

  • American Fiction de Laura Karpman
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny de John Williams
  • Killers of the Flower Moon de Robbie Robertson
  • Oppenheimer de Ludwig Göransson
  • Poor Things de Jerskin Fendrix

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Edición

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Oscar 2024 a Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla: Minus One
  • Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mision Imposible – Dead Reackoning Part 1
  • Napoleon

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mision Imposible – Dead Reackoning Part 1
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Vestuario

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • La Sociedad de la Nieve

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Canción Original

  • The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot
  • I’m Just Ken de Barbie
  • It Never Went Away de American Symphony
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) de Killers of the Flower Moon
  • What Was I Made For? de Barbie

