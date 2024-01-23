Entregados ya los Golden Globes, los Governor Awards y los Emmy durante los primeros días de este 2024, ha arribado uno de los momentos más esperados de la temporada de premios: el anuncio de la lista completa de los nominados a los Oscar 2024. La expectativa alrededor de estos galardones se debe, en parte, a lo que significan para la industria cinematográfica y el debido prestigio que traen consigo.
En punto de las 7.30, hora Centro de la Ciudad de México, y las 8.30 en la zona Este de los Estados Unidos, comenzó el evento donde se anunciaron las y los nominados en todas y cada una de las categorías. Tal ceremonia fue conducida por la actriz Zazie Beetz y el actor Jack Quaid.
Aquí la lista completa de los nominados:
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Película Internacional
- Io Capitano (Italia)
- Perfect Days (Japón)
- La Sociedad de la Nieve (España)
- La Sala de Profesores (Alemania)
- The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Película Animada
- El Niño y la Garza
- Elementos
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Director
- Jonathan Glazer por The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet por Anatomy of a Fall
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Fotografía
- El Conde por Edward Lachman
- Killers of the Flower Moon por Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro por Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer por Hoyte van Hoytema
- Poor Things por Robbie Ryan
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Guion Original
- Arthur Harari y Justine Triet por Anatomy of a Fall
- David Hemingson por The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer por Maestro
- Samy Burch y Alex Mechanik por May December
- Celine Song por Past Lives
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Cord Jefferson por American Fiction
- Noah Baumbach y Greta Gerwig por Barbie
- Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer
- Tony McNamara por Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer por The Zone of Interest
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Corto Live Action
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Corto Animado
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Corto Documental
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Documental
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper en Maestro
- Paul Giamatti en The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphyen en Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright en American Fiction
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Actriz
- Annet Bening en Nyad
- Lyly Gladstone en Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller en Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan en Maestro
- Emma Stone en Poor Things
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
- Robert D. Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt por Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks por The Purple Color
- America Ferrera por Barbie
- Jodie Foster por Nyad
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Banda Sonora
- American Fiction de Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny de John Williams
- Killers of the Flower Moon de Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer de Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things de Jerskin Fendrix
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Edición
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Oscar 2024 a Mejores Efectos Visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla: Minus One
- Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mision Imposible – Dead Reackoning Part 1
- Napoleon
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mision Imposible – Dead Reackoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- La Sociedad de la Nieve
Oscar 2024 a Mejor Canción Original
- The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken de Barbie
- It Never Went Away de American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) de Killers of the Flower Moon
- What Was I Made For? de Barbie
