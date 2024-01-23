Entregados ya los Golden Globes, los Governor Awards y los Emmy durante los primeros días de este 2024, ha arribado uno de los momentos más esperados de la temporada de premios: el anuncio de la lista completa de los nominados a los Oscar 2024. La expectativa alrededor de estos galardones se debe, en parte, a lo que significan para la industria cinematográfica y el debido prestigio que traen consigo.

En punto de las 7.30, hora Centro de la Ciudad de México, y las 8.30 en la zona Este de los Estados Unidos, comenzó el evento donde se anunciaron las y los nominados en todas y cada una de las categorías. Tal ceremonia fue conducida por la actriz Zazie Beetz y el actor Jack Quaid.

Aquí la lista completa de los nominados:

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Película

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Película Internacional

Io Capitano (Italia)

Perfect Days (Japón)

La Sociedad de la Nieve (España)

La Sala de Profesores (Alemania)

The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Película Animada

El Niño y la Garza

Elementos

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Director

Jonathan Glazer por The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things

Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet por Anatomy of a Fall

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Fotografía

El Conde por Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon por Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro por Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer por Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things por Robbie Ryan

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Guion Original

Arthur Harari y Justine Triet por Anatomy of a Fall

David Hemingson por The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer por Maestro

Samy Burch y Alex Mechanik por May December

Celine Song por Past Lives

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Guion Adaptado

Cord Jefferson por American Fiction

Noah Baumbach y Greta Gerwig por Barbie

Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara por Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer por The Zone of Interest

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Corto Live Action

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Corto Animado

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Corto Documental

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Documental

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Actor

Bradley Cooper en Maestro

Paul Giamatti en The Holdovers

Cillian Murphyen en Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright en American Fiction

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Actriz

Annet Bening en Nyad

Lyly Gladstone en Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller en Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan en Maestro

Emma Stone en Poor Things

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert D. Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt por Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks por The Purple Color

America Ferrera por Barbie

Jodie Foster por Nyad

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Banda Sonora

American Fiction de Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny de John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon de Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer de Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things de Jerskin Fendrix

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Diseño de Producción

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Edición

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Oscar 2024 a Mejores Efectos Visuales

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3

Mision Imposible – Dead Reackoning Part 1

Napoleon

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

The Creator

Maestro

Mision Imposible – Dead Reackoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Vestuario

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

La Sociedad de la Nieve

Oscar 2024 a Mejor Canción Original

The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken de Barbie

It Never Went Away de American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) de Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? de Barbie

