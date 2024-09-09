Muere James Earl Jones
Foto: Especial | Este lunes 9 de septiembre se reveló el fallecimiento de James Earl Jones, la voz oficial de Darth Vader.  

La mañana de este lunes 9 de septiembre falleció el actor estadounidense James Earl Jones, voz de icónicos personajes como Darth Vader y Mufasa, los 93 años, en su casa en County, Nueva York, según informó su representante al medio especializado Deadline.

Información en desarrollo…