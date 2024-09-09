La mañana de este lunes 9 de septiembre falleció el actor estadounidense James Earl Jones, voz de icónicos personajes como Darth Vader y Mufasa, los 93 años, en su casa en County, Nueva York, según informó su representante al medio especializado Deadline.

Te podría interesar: Apple sorprende al mundo con el nuevo iPhone 16

Información en desarrollo…

James Earl Jones, the revered actor who voiced ‘Star Wars’ villain Darth Vader, starred in ‘Field Of Dreams’ and many other films and is an EGOT winner, died this morning at his home in Dutchess County, NY. He was 93.

Read about his life and legacy here: https://t.co/1W4hr3rLQ2 pic.twitter.com/a4NuRTR0P1

— Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 9, 2024