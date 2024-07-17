Estos son los nominados a los premios Emmy 2024

Este miércoles 17 de junio se dieron a conocer los nombres de los nominados a los premios Emmy en su 76 edición, durante un evento realizado en el Teatro El Capitán en Hollywood.
Los Emmy, premios que entrega la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión (ATAS por sus siglas en inglés) a lo mejor de la televisión estadounidense, serán transmitidos en vivo por ABC a las 20:00 horas del próximo 15 de septiembre.
Te podría interesar: Crónica de reubicación forzada
¿Quiénes son los nominados 2024?
Se espera que la competencia por la estatuilla sea reñida pues participan producciones con mucho éxito durante este año como The Crown, Shogun, The Morning Show y Curb Your Enthusiasm, entre otras.
Sin más preámbulo, estos son los nominados:
Mejor serie de comedia:
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor serie de drama:
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr & Mrs. Smith
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Mejor Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para la TV:
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Te podría interesar: Un encuentro épico para los videojuegos
Premios para actores y actrices
Mejor actor de serie de drama:
- Idris Elba – Hijack
- Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins – Fallout
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
- Dominic West – The Crown
Mejor actriz de serie de drama:
- Idris Elba – Hijack
- Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins – Fallout
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
- Dominic West – The Crown
Mejor Actor de serie de comedia:
- Matt Berry en What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David en Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin en Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short en Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White en The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai en Reservation Dogs
Mejor Actriz de serie de comedia:
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebini – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph – Loot
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Te podría interesar: Los Duffer se mantienen en el terror
Mejor actor de serie limitada, antología o película para TV:
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- John Hamm – Fargo
- Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
Mejor actriz de serie limitada, antología o película para TV:
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple – Fargo
- Sofía Vergara – Griselda
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia:
- Lionel Boyce – The Bear
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Paul Rudd – Only Murders In The Building
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia:
- Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama:
- Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Te podría interesar: Industria de animación en pugna
Mejor actriz de reparto de serie de drama:
- Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Greta Lee – The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville – The Crown
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Mejor actor de reparto de serie limitada, antología o película para TV:
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris – Fargo
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry
- Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actriz de reparto de serie limitada, antología o película para TV:
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry
- Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Para directores y guionistas
Mejor dirección de una serie de comedia:
- Abbott Elementary por “Party” de Randall Einhorn
- Hacks por “Bulletproof” de Lucia Aniello
- The Bear por “Fishes” de Christopher Storer
- The Bear por “Honeydew” de Ramy Youssef
- The Gentlemen por “Refined Aggression” de Guy Ritchie
- The Ms. Pat Show por “I’m The Pappy” de Mary Lou Belli
Te podría interesar: Mariana Aymerich se despide del Cervantino
Mejor dirección de una serie de drama:
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith por “First Date” de Hiro Murai
- Shōgun por “Crimson Sky” de Frederick E.O. Toye
- Slow Horses por “Strange Games” de Saul Metzstein
- The Crown por “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” de Stephen Daldry
- The Morning Show por “The Overview Effect” de Mimi Leder
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty por “Beat L.A.” de Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Mejor dirección de una serie limitada, antología o película para TV:
- Baby Reindeer por “Episode 4” de Weronika Tofilska
- Fargo por “The Tragedy Of The Commons” de Noah Hawley
- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans por “Pilot” de Gus Van Sant
- Lessons in Chemistry por “Poirot” de Millicent Shelton
- Ripley de Steven Zaillian
- True Detective: Night Country de Issa López
Mejor guion de una serie de comedia:
- Abbott Elementary por “Career Day” de Quinta Brunson
- Girls5eva por “Orlando” de Meredith Scardino y Sam Means
- Hacks por “Bulletproof” de Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky
- The Bear por “Fishes” de Christopher Storer y Joanna Calo
- The Other Two por “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good” de Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider
- What We Do In The Shadows por “Pride Parade” de Jake Bender y Zach Dunn
Mejor guion de una serie de drama:
- Fallout por “The End” de Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith por “First Date” de Francesca Sloane y Donald Glover
- Shōgun por “Anjin” de Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks
- Shōgun por “Crimson Sky” de Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente
- Slow Horses por “Negotiating With Tigers” de Will Smith
- The Crown por “Ritz” de Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Mejor guion de una serie limitada, antología o película para TV:
- Baby Reindeer de Richard Gadd
- Black Mirror por “Joan Is Awful” de Charlie Brooker
- Fargo por “The Tragedy Of The Commons” de Noah Hawley
- Fellow Travelers por “You’re Wonderful” de Ron Nyswaner
- Ripley de Steven Zaillian
- True Detective: Night Country por “Part 6” de Issa López
Te podría interesar: Crean corrido a Donald Trump tras intento de asesinato
Otros nominados
Mejor Talk Show:
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor reality de competición:
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Ahora ya puedes hacer tus quinielas y apartar el domingo 15 de septiembre para disfrutar la entrega de premios Emmy edición 2024.