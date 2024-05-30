State of Play 2024
 Sony se vistió de gala durante este jueves 30 de mayo al realizar una edición más de su evento State of Play donde suele revelar algunos de los anuncios más importantes para PlayStation. En esta ocasión, la plataforma ha brindado anuncios que incrementan los ánimos entre sus jugadores.
Lo que dejó State of Play 2024
Concord
Finalmente, se mostró el primer gameplay de este shooter competitivo de modalidad cinco contra cinco y, aunque se sienta una ligera referencia a Overwatvch el título se nota atractivo por la posibilidad de utilizar a varios personajes con habilidades únicas. El juego está desarrollado por Firewalk y su beta está programada a ser lanzada en julio para PS5 y PC, finalmente el 23 de agosto vería la luz por completo.

Dynasty Warriors Origin
El juego representa un nuevo título que se incluye a la saga Warriors de Tecmo bajo el nombre de Dynasty Warriors Origin, posicionando al jugador en intensas batallas libradas durante los tiempos de los samuráis. El título llega el próximo 2025 para PS5, aunque se espera también que llegue para Xbox Series X/S y PC.

Monster Hunter Wilds
En su colaboración con Capcom, se presentó un nuevo gameplay de Monster Hunter Wilds, título que anteriormente se presentó en The Game Awards 2023 aunque fue solo un teaser, en esta ocasión avivaron los ánimos con un tráiler completo mostrando la jugabilidad, los escenarios y algunas de las criaturas que acecharan a nuestro personaje en este ambicioso proyecto. Llega a PS5, Xbox Series X/S y PC para 2025.

Nuevo juego de Astro Bot
Como parte de la franquicia de Astro Bot, un nuevo juego se ha presetado bajo un nombre homónimo, el título incluye más niveles y retos de los que incluía en su primer lanzamiento hace cuatro años, lo que promete ser una experiencia más divertida para los jugadores. Se espera su salida para el próximo 6 de septiembre en PS5.

God of War: Ragnarok para PC
Pero los anuncios no solo se trataron de nuevos títulos, también compartieron buenas noticias para los jugadores de computadora al confirmarse la llegada de God of War: Ragnarok a PC para el 19 de septiembre, estando disponible en Epic Games y Steam.

Until Dawn: Remasterización
Para los seguidores de antaño, PlayStation anunció la remasterización de uno de sus más aclamados clásicos de terror, Until Dawn, actualizándolo con un mejor motor gráfico y añadiendo algunos detalles que brindaran una experiencia más completa al usuario. Llega en otoño de este año para PS5 y PC.

Silent Hill 2 Remake
Como uno de los platos fuertes del evento, Sony presento el remake de uno de sus clásicos de terror más grandes de su historia junto a Konami, nada más y nada menos que Silent Hill 2, mostrando un tráiler donde se observa un poco de la jugabilidad, cinemáticas y una mejora en la experiencia gracias a los nuevos motores gráficos. Su lanzamiento será el 8 de octubre para PS5.

Durante el evento también se mencionaron importantes títulos que próximamente estarán llegando a la plataforma, tal es el caso de Marvel Rivals, Skydances Behemoth, Path of Exile o Ballad of Antara.
