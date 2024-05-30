Te podría interesar: Cómo funciona Google OCR
It’s about to get spicy 🌶️
Discover the galaxy of Concord before the 5v5 FPS arrives on PS5 and PC this year. Watch the full cg trailer: https://t.co/h2fT4674Ig pic.twitter.com/DsIzJWZUa3
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 31, 2024
Dynasty Warriors: Origins launches on PS5 next year, ushering in a new era of tactical hack-and-slash action. pic.twitter.com/o7hZIGBbtR
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 30, 2024
State of Play unveils a new look at Monster Hunter Wilds, focusing on the PS5 game’s dynamic world: https://t.co/FT3K5OLGmG pic.twitter.com/HayALuTq1L
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 30, 2024
Revealing Astro Bot, the little bot’s big new adventure. Coming to PS5 September 6, 2024. pic.twitter.com/PhMDmsVI41
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 30, 2024
God of War Ragnarök comes to PC on September 19 with:
⚬ Upscaling tech
⚬ Super ultra-widescreen support
⚬ Valhalla DLC
First details: https://t.co/5iBd34F2I5 pic.twitter.com/Q2dRd3xiJz
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 30, 2024
Choose-your-own-nightmare in Until Dawn, coming to PS5 and PC.
New trailer showcases an enhanced version of the horror classic: https://t.co/YZbptTvge6 pic.twitter.com/OymQ2JkR2j
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 30, 2024
Silent Hill 2 launches on PS5 October 8.
Confront reimagined horrors in a new trailer: https://t.co/S1T2qWWMFA pic.twitter.com/oArXsbWWge
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 30, 2024