La ícono del pop Dua Lipa estrenará Live From The Royal Albert Hall, un álbum en vivo en donde sonarán versiones de sus canciones acompañadas por la Heritage Orchestra de 53 músicos, con la dirección de Ben Foster y la colaboración de coros y una banda. El disco se publicará el 6 de diciembre y consta de 20 temas.

“Por mucho tiempo tuve la idea de reversionar mi música con una orquesta y mientras hacía Radical Optimism, pensaba constantemente en el elemento en vivo y cómo se transformarían estas canciones en el escenario, así que cuando surgió el show en el Royal Albert Hall, representó la oportunidad perfecta no sólo para reconstruir estas canciones sino para celebrarlas de forma tan hermosa e íntima. La experiencia fue emocionante y gratificante por igual. Fue un sueño hecho realidad y algo que siempre llevaré conmigo”, dijo la cantante en un comunicado.

El Royal Albert Hall es uno de los escenarios más icónicos del Reino Unido en donde se han presentado varios de los más grandes artistas de todo tipo de música, por ello Dua Lipa definió a esta experiencia como algo con mucho significado y “completamente diferente a todo lo que había hecho”.

Pero esta presentación no solo fue grabada en audio sino también en video y se prepara un especial en televisión británica que llevará el nombre de An Evening With Dua Lipa, el cual se transmitirá el domingo 8 de diciembre por ITV y contendrá “entrevistas íntimas”, en las que Dua reflexiona sobre momentos clave de su carrera musical.

Dividido en dos actos, esta es la lista de canciones:

ACTO 1:

01. Overture (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

02. End Of An Era (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

03. Houdini (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

04. Training Season (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

05. These Walls (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

06. Whatcha Doing (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

07. French Exit (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

08. Illusion (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

09. Falling Forever (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

10. Anything For Love (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

11. Maria (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

12. Happy For You (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

ACTO 2:

13. Love Again (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

14. Pretty Please (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

15. Levitating (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

16. Sunshine (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

17. Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

18. Be The One (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

19. Dance The Night (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

20. Don’t Start Now (Live from the Royal Albert Hall)

LDAV