BREAKING:

The gang wars in France are spiraling out of control

3 prison guards were killed & 3 were seriously wounded after 4 men armed with Kalashnikovs rammed their van while transporting a gang leader from one prison to another

Mob leader,Mohamed “The Fly” managed to escape pic.twitter.com/gTxoTsmfEA

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 14, 2024