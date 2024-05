We join our #PerpetualPlanet Initiative partner @InsideNatGeo in congratulating Fernando Trujillo, 2024 Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year, for his advocacy for the Amazon river’s dolphins. The award recognizes a person shining a light on challenges facing our planet. pic.twitter.com/1sGQFwJixw

— ROLEX (@ROLEX) May 13, 2024