BREAKING: Mass Shooting in Downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts.

– Many victims shot at around 1PM ET

– “We can confirm that there are multiple victims and this is an active and ongoing investigation,” police wrote.

– Took place at the intersection of Maple St. and Sargeant St.… pic.twitter.com/hMcaUFNs29

— Market Clarity (@MarketClarity) October 4, 2023